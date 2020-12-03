U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering up to $50,000 reward for information on robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on a man accused of robbing a mail carrier.

A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in the area of Humber and Essex Wednesday, November 25. The carrier reportedly wrestled the suspect to the ground, injuring his hand in the process.

At one point, the carrier and the suspect struggled over the gun and the gun went off. The bullet narrowly missed the carrier.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, weighing approximately 180 pounds and standing somewhere between 5-feet-8-inches tall and 5-feet-11-inches tall.

The suspect reportedly has short or medium-length dreadlocks, a tattoo on the front of his neck, a piercing in the left side of his face and no facial hair. The post office says the suspect was wearing a dark skull cap, light-colored blue jeans and a letterman’s jacket with leather sleeves and a “H” emblem at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).