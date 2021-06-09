U.S. nixes ‘do not travel’ warning for Mexico, but still advises caution

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. government has lowered its travel warning to Mexico, going from a Level 4 “do not go” to a Level 3 “reconsider travel.”

The changes are reflected on updates issued on June 7 and June 8 by the State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The changes reflect an improving but still widespread COVID-19 situation in Mexico.

State Department travel advisory

Air travelers returning to the United States must show a COVID-19 negative test taken less than three days prior to their flight, even if they’re vaccinated, according to the CDC. The agency also recommends a seven to 10-day self-quarantine for returning travelers who are not vaccinated and testing within five days or returning from abroad.

The State Department, though, maintains a “do not travel” warning to the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Michoacan, Guerrero and Colima due to violent crime and Tamaulipas due to crime and the risk of kidnapping.

Eleven other states including Chihuahua are under a “reconsider travel” warning, also due to crime.

The State Department recommends anyone traveling to Mexico take precautions such as traveling in a group, sending a friend GPS location updates, taking photos of taxi numbers or license plates, stick to toll roads and exercise caution when visiting bars, nightclubs and casinos.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for U.S. citizens who travel to Mexico.

