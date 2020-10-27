U.S. Marshals seek man accused in Shelby County murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County man accused of murdering a woman in early October is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

On October 6, Shanda Harvell was found shot to death in a home in the 2000 block of Prospect in Shelby County. Three days later, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 42-year-old Timmie Cooperwood on a first-degree murder charge.

Cooperwood is the father of Harvell’s children, authorities said.

He also has warrants out for aggravated stalking, being a convicted felon of possession of a gun, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call (731) 571-0280.