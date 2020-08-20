U.S. Marshals make second arrest in deadly Mississippi concert shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a second man in connection to a deadly concert shooting in Como, Mississippi.

Dorjan Churchman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault after J.V. Wilbourne and Jasmine Bradshaw were gunned down while at a concert along Hunter Chapel Road in July 2020. Four other people were injured during the shooting.

Churchman was located Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of Alma Street.

Another man named Sheldon Gibbs was arrested last month.