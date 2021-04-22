U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for shooting death of 17-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The U.S. Marshals have captured a man wanted for the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

The U.S. Marshals say agents arrested 24-year-old Cameran Leatherwood in an apartment in the 2600 block of Garden Grove Thursday.

Leatherwood is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Omyus Brown on April 5.

Brown’s body was found near the intersection of Delano Avenue and Steele Street. Memphis Police identified Leatherwood as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of voluntary manslaughter and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The U.S. Marshals say Leatherwood was taken into custody without incident.

