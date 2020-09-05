U.S. Marshals capture Dyer County escapee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have captured a man who escapee from the Dyer County Jail.

The U.S. Marshals say Michael Bolden was arrested Friday night in Rock Island, Illinois.

Bolden and another inmate named Antoine Thomas escaped from the Dyer County Jail on August 30.

The two, along with a third inmate named Jashawn Branch, reportedly “overpowered” and injured a correctional officer before climbing over the razor wire fence and escaping.

Branch was captured hours after the escape. Thomas was captured on August 31.

Bolden was being held on failure to appear in court on charges of possession with intent to distribute.

The U.S. Marshals say Bolden was taken into custody without incident.

