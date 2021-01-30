U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – The U.S. Marshals say agents have arrested a man wanted for a robbery and murder in West Memphis.

U.S. Marshals say Gregory Brown was arrested at an apartment near the 900 block of Deaunta Farrow Friday evening.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Roderick Ellis on August 2, 2020. Ellis had reportedly been robbed and followed the suspects into Memphis. Ellis was then shot to death near the intersection of Riverside and Metal Museum.

Authorities had issued a first degree murder warrant for Brown in connection with the deadly shooting. The U.S. Marshals say Brown was taken into custody without incident.

“We appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Arkansas to get another murder fugitive off the street,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller in a statement sent Saturday morning.