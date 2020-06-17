U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals arrested a murder suspect in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals say James Trigg was arrested without incident at a home on Hamlin.

Trigg is accused of stabbing a victim named Oliver Shanks to death in April. The U.S. Marshals say the stabbing happened in an apartment on Northhill Cove.

Warrants for Trigg’s arrest on charges of second degree murder, fabricating evidence and abuse of a corpse were issued on June 10.

The U.S. Marshal say Trigg was transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.