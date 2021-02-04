U.S. Marshals arrest Minnesota murder suspect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The U.S. Marshals say agents arrested a man wanted for a Minnesota murder in Memphis.

U.S. Marshals say Armond Desmond Stewart was arrested for the shooting death of Tresean Spears. Spears was reportedly shot and killed in Robbinsdale, Minnesota on January 14, 2021.

U.S. Marshals say The U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force coordinated with investigators with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. They were able to track Stewart to an apartment at the 3300 block of Hickory View Place in Memphis.

They reportedly took Stewart into custody without incident.

“An interstate murder fugitive presents unique challenges for law enforcement,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement released Thursday. “The Marshals Service prides itself in meeting those challenges head-on as we strive for peaceful and successful outcomes.”