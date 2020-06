MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- How well is the city doing recruiting public safety officers? It's a topic tackled Thursday by a public safety committee made up of various city and community leaders.

If you live in or around Shelby County you've heard about public safety officer retention and recruitment a lot lately, as well as the difficulties that come with it.

"I would like to see some of the old school tactics return to the neighborhoods and our communities," City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen said.