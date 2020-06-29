U.S. Marshals: 15-year-old charged in deadly Hickory Hill shooting

Macro view of metal handcuffs on black wooden office table with selective focus effect. See also:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old male was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on charges related to a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill earlier this month.

Authorities did not identify the juvenile but said he was taken into custody at a motel near the intersection of Getwell and American Way.

According to previous reporting, the shooting happened at the Sonic at 4130 Kirby Parkway. Five people were sitting inside a black Dodge Charger in the parking lot when they were fired upon by the occupants of a white Ford Escape.

Two occupants of the Dodge Charger fired back as the Ford continued northbound on Kirby Parkway, authorities said.

The occupants of the Dodge Charger then drove to the 6000 block of Whispering Valley for help as one person in the backseat – identified as Nyisir Jones – had reportedly been struck by a bullet. That person later died from his injuries, police said.

Three people inside a nearby Lexus were in the line of fire as well, police said. One bullet struck a child in the forehead causing a skull fracture. The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects, Ahmad Walton, was also injured during the incident. He told police he was the driver of the white Ford Escape and was shot in the leg when someone opened fire on them.

A third suspect Charterous Smith was also arrested.

Related Content Two arrested after Hickory Hill parking lot shooting that killed juvenile