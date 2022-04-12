MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Justice Department announced a lawsuit against Methodist Healthcare and the West Clinic alleging violations of the false claims act in addition to anti-kickback statutes.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed the suit against Methodist in Memphis. Methodist Le Bonheur and Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals were included in the suit as well.



The Department of Justice alleges Methodist paid unlawful kickbacks to West Clinic in exchange for West’s patient referrals.



A press release from the U.S. Attorney said the government started investigating wrongdoing in response to a whistleblower lawsuit filed back in 2017.



Justice officials said their lawsuit seeks to recover hundreds of millions of dollars

