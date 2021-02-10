U.S. Attorney Dunavant announces resignation at end of February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee announced his resignation Wednesday, effective Feb. 28.

Michael Dunavant was appointed to the job by President Donald Trump in 2017, and was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“Nearly three and a half years ago I was provided the professional honor of a lifetime,” Dunavant said in a news release. “To be able to serve the district where I was born, raised and educated, and for which I have tremendous love and respect, was a remarkable experience.”

Dunavant supervised 85 federal employees, including 45 assistant U.S. attorneys and managed a total annual operating office budget of over $10 million. He previously served as the elected District

Attorney General for the 25th Judicial District of Tennessee.

A list of achievements Dunavant touted from his term in office included adding new agents and funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force in Memphis; leading a multi-agency law enforcement operation called “Bluff City Blues” with the U.S. Marshals Service in Memphis and Jackson that resulted in a total of 214 arrests; and hosting Attorneys General Jeff Sessions, William Barr and Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker in Memphis for announcements of major DOJ initiatives.