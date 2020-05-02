U of M commits to no tuition increase next year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis committed Friday to no tuition increases for the upcoming academic year. The same is proposed for all University of Tennessee campuses.

The board of trustees has already agreed to not increase tuition at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis, according to a news release from UT. The advisory boards for the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin campuses will meet in early May, and their recommendations will be submitted to the trustees for a final decision in June.

If approved, it will be the first time in the university’s history that all four campuses had no tuition increase, according to the release.

“Our students and their families are struggling right now, many financially,” UT President Randy Boyd said in the news release. “Our chancellors and I strongly believe that we need to do everything we can to provide them the support they need to continue their education at UT, and to make our University as affordable as possible for our incoming students.”

It is the fourth time in the last seven years the U of M has not increased tuition.

Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee also said Friday the administration will not ask for tuition or fee increases for the upcoming year when the board considers the school’s budget in June.