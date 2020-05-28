Tyronza police chief detained, not charged after assault allegation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The police chief in Tyronza, Arkansas was detained and questioned by investigators following an accusation of sexual assault, the Fulton County sheriff and Tyronza’s mayor said.

Edward “E. J.” Roach, 30, was taken to jail and released. He has not been charged, officials said.

Roach was camping with friends at the Spring River on Memorial Day weekend when he was accused, Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover said.

Tyronza officials are waiting on the results of an investigation to see if there will be charges submitted. Until then, Roach is still on the job.

Glover said Roach has only been on the job about a month, and was also an officer in Lepanto. So far, Glover said, he’s been a good chief. Roach oversees one full-time officer and two part-time officers.