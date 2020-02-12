Tyree leads Ole Miss to big win over rival Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 40 points, 27 coming in the second half, and Mississippi defeated Mississippi State 83-58, extended its winning streak to three games.

Tyree finished 13 of 22 from the field, 4 of 10 from 3-point range, 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four assists.

Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 70-32 after the opening 13 minutes, 50-24 in the second half.

Reggie Perry led Mississippi State with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

