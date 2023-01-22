MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest.

For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols.

“You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always come to the light,” a protester told WREG last week.

It has been two weeks since the 29-year-old died. He died several days after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop and what Memphis Police described as a confrontation.

Police say on the night of Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers pulled Nichols over in the area of Raines and Ross Roads, where there was a confrontation. Nichols took off running but before he was arrested there was a second confrontation.

His family is now preparing to see footage of the arrest.

“It’s almost like the hardest decision that we had to make to show his picture. It feels to me like a 2023 Emmett Till,” Keyana Dixon, Tyre Nichols’ sister said.

Ahead of the release, Memphis Police fired five officers involved in Nichols’ arrest they say violated multiple department policies. In a statement, Chief CJ Davis described their actions as “egregious.”

At some point, video of the arrest is expected to be made public. Retired Shelby County Sheriff captain Bennie Cobb said he won’t be watching the video, considering one of the fired officers is his mentee.

“He told me what the situation was and broke down into tears. He even expressed concern for the young man’s family. I don’t see where there was malice involved in this particular incident. It happened and they’re going to have to pay the cost,” Cobb said.

This week local law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of protests. It’s something Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said he supports as long as it’s done in a safe manner.

“Whatever the outcome, whatever the video shows, I have not personally seen it myself, but we’re just hoping that the public remains calm and knows that we’re all out here trying to do the right thing,” Bonner said.

Meanwhile, Nichol’s family continues to call for the fired officers involved to face criminal charges.

“I feel bad for Memphis because everybody doesn’t think like we do. Everybody not like, ‘let’s just be calm and patient,’ everybody don’t have that mentality. People are tired,” Dixon said.

There is no word when the video will be released to the public. However, Nichols’ family and their attorney, Ben Crump, are expected to speak to the media following the meeting with city leaders.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the use of force in the case at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.

The District Attorney’s Office has also not said if the five officers will face charges.

The Department of Justice said a federal civil rights investigation is also underway.