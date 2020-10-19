TWRA: Victim’s body recovered after fully-engulfed boat crashes on shore in Norris Lake

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WATE) – The body of the victim of a boating crash in Norris Lake has been recovered.

The body was recovered around 5 p.m. His body was located 60 feet underwater and was found hundreds of yards away from the boat was found.

The boating accident happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. A resident in the Big Creek area of Norris Lake called 911 after hearing an explosion and seeing a fire on the lake.

TWRA officers arrived on the scene where a boat had crashed into the shoreline and was fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Campbell Co Rural Fire Service put out the fire. However, the boat was a total loss and there was no sign of the occupant.

Rescue crews are searching for the victim who is a 51-year-old man from Norris, TN.

TWRA believes the victim was ejected from the boat before the shoreline collision happened.

An underwater Remote Operated Vehicle has been deployed to help in the search. TWRA investigators are also on the scene.