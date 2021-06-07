TWRA identifies 2 victims of tragic accident on Fort Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victims of a deadly boating incident on Fort Loudoun Lake.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and two people died.

According to a release from the TWRA , a pontoon boat being operated by 70-year-old Terrance Andrew Dea, was traveling upstream in the Little River portion of Fort Loudoun Lake near Alcoa Highway. It was passed by a personal watercraft being operated by 18-year-old Emma Renee Fila.

A few moments later, investigators said the pontoon boat came upon the watercraft and Fila floating face down in the water. Her vessel apparently collided with a concrete railroad bridge support.

Dea jumped into the water to rescue Fila but was incapacitated by a medical emergency. Bystanders on another boat pulled both victims from the water and administered CPR, but neither survived.

TWRA said Fila was wearing a lifejacket and the ignition safety switch lanyard, which is required by law. Dea was not wearing a lifejacket.

TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the families of both victims and thanked the Knoxville Police Dept., Knox Co. Fire and Rescue, and AMR emergency medical services for their help.

The incident is under investigation and no other information was immediately released.