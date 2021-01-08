Two-year-old girl brings joy to baking community with online show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staying at home during these COVID times isn’t easy, but thank goodness for entertainment and a little girl named Evie.

The two-year-old is a baker and, every Wednesday, dons her apron and chef hat, sets out ingredients and starts recording her show.

“Are you ready to cook with me?” she asks in one video.

When WREG’s Symone Woolridge stopped by, she was quickly schooled in the ways of baking by a toddler with hand mixer. In between bites of chocolate and spoon scoops, the pair made Evie’s famous cookies.

And if you’re wondering just how famous they are, Evie made an appearance on CBS This Morning.

Our young viewer Evie gave us one delicious #WhatToWatch toss!



But careful, @vladduthiersCBS might steal some of those cookies! Sources say he has a sweet tooth. 👀🍪 pic.twitter.com/UuVbOeMuQv — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 17, 2020

It’s an experience that you can bet she loves to re-watch any time she can.

“That’s me!” she exclaimed in a video showing the little girl watching the segment. “That was me!”

If her personality and cooking skills are any indication, it’s not going to be the last time she makes an appearance on TV either. She has thousands of views online and loves what she does.

Be sure to watch Evie’s Quarantine Cooking every Wednesday on her mom’s Facebook page.