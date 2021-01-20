Two workers burned in flash explosion at Runyon Industries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two workers sustained second-degree burns after an explosion at Runyon Industries, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the facility in the 4300 block of Millington Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday and were told the workers were trying to remove the cover off a train tanker car when a flash explosion occurred. One worker broke his leg and sustained second-degree burns to his hands and back. The other worker was severely burned on his hands.

Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center’s Burn Unit for treatment.

The cause is still under investigation.