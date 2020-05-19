Two women hurt in Nutbush shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are hurt after a shooting in the Nutbush area on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to a home on Bayliss Avenue and found two women with gunshot wounds.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3870 Bayliss Ave.

Prelim Info: two female shooting victims were located. Both were xported to ROH. #1 is critical and #2 is non-critical.

The subject(s) responsible occupied a silver/grey Ford Mustang. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2020

Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

One woman is in critical condition but the other is expected to be okay.

Police believe the suspect left the scene in a silver or grey Ford Mustang.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.