Two women hurt in Nutbush shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are hurt after a shooting in the Nutbush area on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to a home on Bayliss Avenue and found two women with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

One woman is in critical condition but the other is expected to be okay.

Police believe the suspect left the scene in a silver or grey Ford Mustang.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

