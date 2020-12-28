Two wanted in Covington shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators in Covington, Tennessee are looking for two men in connection with a shooting there Sunday.

Covington Police say Caprice Peete and Terrance Taylor II, 22, are wanted in a shooting that happened at 12:55 p.m. on Wooten Street in Covington.

Both are considered armed and dangerous. They were seen leaving the area in a bronze Buick Lacrosse.

If you have information on the location of either of these two men contact Sgt. Nelson at (901) 517-5580 or Lt. McCurry at (901) 573-1586.