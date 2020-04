MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 40 shut down part of the roadway.

Memphis Police said just before 3:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash at westbound I-40 and Warford.

One person was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

Westbound traffic on I-40 at Warford has been diverted to Warford as police clear the scene.

This is an active scene. This story will be updated when it is cleared.