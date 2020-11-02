Two Tennessee doctors to pay $340k to resolve claims of Medicare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee doctors and their associated clinics have agreed to pay over $340,000 to resolve claims that they defrauded Medicare.
The U.S. Justice Department said Dr. Shoaib Qureshi and Dr. Imran Mirza were accused of billing Medicare for services rendered by nurse practitioners at the higher reimbursement rate for physician services. It claimed the improper billing took place from 2015-2018.
The two doctors own and operate Memphis Primary Care Specialists, Lunceford Family Health Center and Getwell Family Medicine.
