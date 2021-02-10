Two Tennesseans named to Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 5, 2021. – Biden is traveling to Wilmington, Delaware where he is scheduled to spend the weekend. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Two Tennesseans have been selected to the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

James Hildreth of Nashville and Bobby Watts of Goodlettsville were named to the 12 member team tasked with addressing health and social inequalities when it comes to the pandemic. They will specificially be issuing recommendations to the Biden administration on how to reach underserved and minority communities, how to allocate resources and improve data collection among other things.

Hildreth currently serves as the president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, the White House said. Prior to that he worked at the University of California and John Hopkins University School of Medicine. His work has focused on studying viruses including HIV.

Watts is the CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, whose main goal is to provide the necessary resources to end homelessness. He graduated for Cornell University and Columbia University, and has since accumulated 25 years worth of experience in administration.

The team will work alongside the United States Department of Agriculture, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Justice and Department of Labor to make their recommendations.