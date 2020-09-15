Two teens recover after carjacking in parking lot at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are recovering after being carjacked in a parking lot near the University of Memphis.

The two were in the parking lot near the intersection of Houston and Southern early Tuesday morning when they were approached by armed men with guns. The victims told Memphis Police the men pointed guns at them and demanded they got out of the car.

The two 19-year-olds called the University of Memphis Police once the carjackers left the scene. Shortly after the police arrived, one of the victims realized his iPad was still inside of the stolen car.

Officers tracked the device to the Cooper-Young Apartments, which is a little more than three miles from where the initial carjacking took place.

Detectives found not only the iPad but the stolen car, but police did not find the carjackers.

People who park in this area said they are shocked.

“That’s not normal,” George Martin said. “You never know what could happen, you know at this point. You just don’t know.”

Martin said it is another reason to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

WREG reached out to a spokesperson for the University of Memphis, but has not heard back from them at this time.