MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with stealing Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’ gun.

Both teens are 17 years old and are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of property, attempted theft of property of a motor vehicle, theft of property of a handgun.

One teen is also being charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The gun was stolen from a vehicle at a Cordova store in January. The handgun was Chief Davis’ secondary duty weapon and in a lockbox.

Chief Davis was a passenger of the vehicle. The car owner said he went inside a store and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed a backpack and the chief’s lockbox and handgun stolen.