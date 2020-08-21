Two teen girls shot in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls were taken to the hospital overnight following a shooting in East Memphis.
WREG was told officers responded to the 4000 block of Southlawn Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired. A 16-year-old was shot and an 18-year-old was grazed. Both are expected to be okay.
There’s no word on what led up to the shooting and police have not released a description of the shooter. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
