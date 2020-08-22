Two Tate County jailers arrested, charged with having sex with an inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tate County Sheriff’s Office says two Tate County jailers have been arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate.

According to a statement from Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, Lance received information that one or more jailers were having inappropriate contact with a female prisoner last Friday afternoon.

Lance says the sheriff’s office launched an internal investigation. He contacted Senatobia Police late Monday and formally asked them to investigate.

On Wednesday, Stephen Crabb and Charles Lebo were arrested by the Senatobia Police Department. Crabb and Lebo have each been charged with one felony count of sex with a prisoner or parolee by an officer or guard.

Crabb and Lebo have also been fired.

Lance says the internal investigation and separate criminal investigation are both ongoing. The sheriff says he will “not hesitate” to call in an outside law enforcement agency if more potential criminal conduct is discovered.