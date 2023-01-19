Memphis Police released photos of two suspects in an alleged scam on North Germantown Parkway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent.

MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said that they asked her to follow their YouTube page.

When she handed her phone to one of them, MPD said they sent $300 to a CashApp account without her permission.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police

This situation police desribed is similar to what a victim said happened to her Saturday while she was inside the Kroger on Farmington in Germantown.

In that case, a young teenager told a woman he was selling candy to raise money for his football team. He asked her if she would follow his team’s YouTube channel and offered to help her find it on her cellphone.

That’s when he allegedly transferred $300 to a CashApp account from the woman’s phone.

Police have not said whether the cases were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Johnson at 901-636-3371.