Two suspects in custody after crash, manhunt on I-40 near Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in an armed robbery were captured in Arlington on Friday morning after a chase and crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 40, authorities said.

According to Lt. Dallas Wolfe with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was pursuing the suspects on I-40 when their vehicle crashed near Arlington around 10:30.

One of the suspects was arrested at the scene. A second fled into the nearby woods.

That’s when THP called Shelby County authorities to set up a perimeter, and a chopper was called out for the search.

The second suspect was taken into custody on George Selby Drive in Arlington, Wolfe said.

Names of the suspects were not released and Wolfe said he did not know where the pursuit originated.