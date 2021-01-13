Two suspects arrested in connection to three North Mississippi Walmart robberies

HOLLY SPRING, Miss. — Two suspects believed to have robbed three North Mississippi Walmart stores are in custody following a chase Tuesday morning that ended in Holly Springs.

One witness named Jay, a cook at the Huddle House in Holly Springs, watched the action unfold Tuesday morning involving county, local, and federal law enforcement.

Jay says everything happened so fast.

“Yea, we was in here trying to get these folks’ order, but that ceased when all that went on,” Jay said. “When everybody whooped up and came out of nowhere like “spiders having a meeting.” Some guns drawn…’come on get out of the truck’…trying to crack through the truck. All type of stuff man.”

Randy Readus and Julius Black, both who are from Memphis, were arrested after the pair reportedly robbed the Walmart in New Albany in union county tuesday morning.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told the South Reporter Newspaper, federal agents had been tracking the suspects and the vehicle used in the robbery of the holly springs walmart on january 6th

Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Dickerson, agents had the vehicle and the pair under surveillance then New Albany Walmart was robbed. The suspect vehicle was spotted on I-22.

They exited at Holly Springs and was surrounded in the parking lot at the Shell Station.

According to Dickerson agents rammed the SUV, and law enforcement officers took the two into custody. Dickerson told the South Reporter Readus and Black were thought to be responsible for in three Walmart robberies in North Mississippi in the first few days of January.

A pistol and cash were recovered Tuesday.

Jay, the Huddle House Cook, says he is glad they are off the streets.

“They ain’t gonna do it no more,” Jay said. “I know that, they ain’t gonna do that no more.”

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the pair will also face federal charges.