Two students, bus driver suffer minor injuries after Arkansas school bus crash

WYNNE, Ark. — Two students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital for minors injuries following a crash early Friday morning.

According to Wynne Fire Department, their team was called in to assist the Fair Oaks Fire Department after a school bus apparently went into a ditch along CR522 around 7 a.m. Friday.

They didn’t say what caused the crash.

There were seven students on board along with the bus driver, authorities said. Two students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Paramedic and Crittenden EMS also helped on the scene