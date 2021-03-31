Two space fans get remaining seats on billionaire’s private flight benefiting St. Jude

In this photo provided by SpaceX, Jared Isaacman, from left to right, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo, Monday, March 29, 2021, from the SpaceX launch tower at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A billionaire’s private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans.

The newest passengers are Sian Proctor, scientist-educator from Arizona, and Seattle-area data engineer Chris Sembroski, whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize.

The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who’s paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hayley Arceneaux, an employee of St. Jude’s, was previously selected as a passenger.