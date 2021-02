MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after gunfire in a Hickory Hill neighborhood early Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting at 3411 Wild Rye at 3 a.m. They found two males who had exchanged gunfire. Both were shot.

One went to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead. The other was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and was in non-critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating.