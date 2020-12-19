Two shot near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot near the Memphis International Airport Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at around 5:38 p.m.

Officers reportedly found one victim in the area of Ketchum and Pendleton. Police found another shooting victim on Byrd Avenue near Pendleton.

Police say both victims went to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no suspect information is available.