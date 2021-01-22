Two shot in West Memphis neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon

WEST MEMPHIS, ARK. — West Memphis Police say two people are in custody after a double shooting at East McAuley and Twist Friday afternoon.

Police said the victims were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told WREG they heard several shots and said one of the victims was able to drive to a gas station about a block away on Ingram Boulevard for help.

Police were on Twist Drive for a couple of hours and could be seen collecting evidence and talking to neighbors. They said two people are now in custody for attempted murder and first degree battery.

Neighbors were alarmed the shooting happened on their street in the middle of the afternoon. Just as police were removing their crime scene tape, a school bus was dropping off children in the neighborhood.

So far, police have not identified the victims, but neighbors said they were both male.