MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed in Binghampton on Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, officers arrived on the scene in the 3000 block of McAdoo. When they arrived, they located two unresponsive shooting victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information is available. If you know anything about this shooting you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.