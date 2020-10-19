Two Shelby County deputies relieved of duty, charged with theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies have been relieved of duty without pay after they were arrested on theft, perjury and other charges.

The sheriff’s office identified the deputies as Nicholas Clark, who has been with SCSO since 2012, and William Cole, who has been with SCSO since 2017.

According to Shelby County jail records, both men were booked into the jail Friday after a grand jury indictment.

They each are charged with theft of property, $10,000-60,000; theft of property $2,500-10,000; altering or destroying vehicle serial number, criminal simulation and perjury.

It was not immediately clear from records what the men are accused of doing. This story will be updated when those records are available.