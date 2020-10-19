Two senior adults injured in High Point Terrace house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two senior adults were injured after a fire over the weekend in the High Point Terrace neighborhood.

According to investigators, combustible materials were accidentally placed too close to a floor furnace inside a home in the 3500 block of Oakley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The items caught on fire with two people inside.

Both victims were rushed to the burn unit at the Regional Medical Center. The male victim sustained second and third-degree burns to his body while the woman was treated for smoke inhalation.