MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Memphis Zoo announced that two red panda cubs were born.

The mother, Hazel, and the father, Itsuki, welcomed their first pair of cubs together on June 13.

“Hazel is an excellent mother,” said the zoo. “[She] has been very attentive and is providing constant care to her cubs. She is currently spending all of her time in her nestbox nursing, grooming, and sleeping with the two new additions.”

The zoo says the cubs are currently on exhibit but will remain in the nest box for two or three months before exploring where the public can see them.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Zoo

There has not been a red panda birth at the Memphis Zoo since 2015.