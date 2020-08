This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — DeSoto County school officials say two people at Southaven High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

DeSoto County school officials say the two people were in separate classes. The school district says parents of the students in those classes were contacted by the Mississippi State Health Department.

Those who were in close contact have reportedly be given quarantine instructions from the state health department.