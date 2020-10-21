Two people wounded in separate shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two separate shootings late Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, MPD said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3450 Briarpark Dr. in the Creekside Apartments. Police said they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition.

Later in the day, MPD responded to a shooting scene at a gas station in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, a man showed up at Methodist University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by a private vehicle.

Memphis Police are still investigating the shooting, and they believe the shooting occurred at the gas station on Lamar Avenue.

This is a developing story