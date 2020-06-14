Two people shot within ten minutes of each other

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are expected to be okay after two separate shootings happen within 10 minutes of each other on Saturday afternoon.

The first one happened around 1:45 p.m. on Thomas Street near Millington Road in Frayser.

Police say a man walked outside of his home to find five men walking towards him with guns.

The suspects demanded the keys to his vehicle and one of the men shot him in the leg.

Then minutes later in the University Area, officers were called to the Easy Mart on South Highland Street near Southern Avenue.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man told police he was walking down Highland by himself when a tan car began shooting at him.

He was shot in the parking lot of the gas station but fled to the McDonald’s across the street and did not see who shot him.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Memphis police have not released any suspect information in either investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.