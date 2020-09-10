Two people shot after argument in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after an argument Thursday morning in Whitehaven.

According to police, the victims were located on East Brooks near I-55 around 2 a.m. Thursday suffering from gunshot wounds. One was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition while the other is expected to be okay.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument. After the incident, the suspect hit the victim’s motorcycle as he fled in a silver Nissan.

Additional information about the suspect was not released.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.