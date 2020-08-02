Two people injured in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police said around 9:45 p.m. that two people were shot in the 2400 block of N. Gathings.

The two shooting victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. Police did not give an update on the victims’ conditions.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 732-4444.