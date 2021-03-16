Two people injured in shooting on Getwell near Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a double shooting in East Memphis near the University of Memphis campus on Park Avenue.

Officers responded to Saint Francis around midnight where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said an argument started in the 1000 block of Getwell Road, and shots were fired. Police have only said that men in the area were fighting, but they have not released how the gunshot victims were involved in the altercation.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.