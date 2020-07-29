Two people injured in separate shootings overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in the city of Memphis.

The first happened around 10 p.m. on Bonnell Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was given.

Several hours later police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station on New Horn Lake Road.

Officers aid the shooter in that incident was wearing a white tank top, brown jeans, brown shoes and yellow underwear.

If you know anything about either incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528- CASH.