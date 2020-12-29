Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital during the overnight hours.

According to police, the first victim was traveling southbound on Horn Lake Road when someone fired shots into their car around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was located in the area of Hodge and Shelby Drive, and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Several hours later, another person was shot in the 5900 block of Lucy Crest in Fox Meadows. That individual was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was released in either shooting. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.